Arsenal close gap on Chelsea at top of WSL

Nov 19, 2023 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Nov 19, 2023 17:11
Arsenal have closed the gap on Chelsea at the top of the WSL table to three points.

That's after a 3-0 win over Brighton today.

Elsewhere it finished up 2-2 between Everton and Bristol City in the early game.

KDL soccer review

Nov 19, 2023 17:45
