Arsenal close gap on Chelsea at top of WSL

Arsenal have closed the gap on Chelsea at the top of the WSL table to three points.
That's after a 3-0 win over Brighton today.
Elsewhere it finished up 2-2 between Everton and Bristol City in the early game.
