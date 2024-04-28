Arsenal and City continue title battle today

The Premier League title race has another chapter today, with Arsenal and Manchester City both in action.

Arsenal hold a one point lead over City at the top going into the North London derby away to Tottenham.

That game has a 2pm kick off.

City are away to Nottingham Forest, with 4.30 the start time at the City Ground.

The other game of the day sees Bournemouth play Brighton from 2.

Last night, Aston Villa and Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw at Villa Park.

Everton have guaranteed their top flight safety following their 1-nil win over Brentford.