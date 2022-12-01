Argentina and Poland Through, Belgium And Germany Up Today

Goals from Premier League stars Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez booked Argentina's place in the last-16 of the World Cup last night.

They beat Poland 2-nil in Qatar to set up a second round date with Australia on Saturday night.

Despite the defeat, Poland clung on to Group C's runners-up spot, and will face defending champions France on Sunday afternoon.

That's because Mexico's 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia wasn't enough to overhaul Poland's superior goal difference.

Australia are through to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 after securing a 1-nil win against Denmark.

The victory ensured they progressed alongside holders France from Group D - and it set up a last-16 clash with Argentina on Saturday.

Head coach Graham Arnold was delighted to hear of big celebrations back home.



It's all or nothing for Germany this evening if they're to avoid back-to-back World Cup group stage exits.

The four-time winners need to beat Costa Rica in Al Khor, and they need Spain to beat Japan.

A draw will be of no use to the Germans.

For their part, Japan need a win over Spain, but if they draw they need Group E's other game to also finish level.

Those matches begin at 7.

In Group F at 3pm this afternoon, Belgium must beat Croatia if they are to make the last-16.

A draw will only be good enough for Roberto Martinez's side if Canada beat Morocco in the group's other game.

The Belgium manager is standing up for his players, who are accused in some quarters of being a golden generation that hasn't achieved.



Morocco just need a point from that match to reach the knockout phase for the first time since 1986.