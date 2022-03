Kerry's Aine McKenna will be lifting another trophy next weekend.

After captaining The Address UCC Glanmire to victory in the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup in January they have now secured the MissQuote.ie Super League title following an 80-54 win at DCU Mercy.

It’s their first Super League title since 2017 and they will be presented with the trophy at their home game against Trinity Meteors next Sunday.