Announcement today on whether Kerry has won WRC bid

Motorsport Ireland will today reveal whether Kerry has won the bid to potentially host a round of the World Rally Championship, from 2025.

MTU Tralee is one of three locations being considered, along with Limerick and Waterford.

Last week a judging panel traveled to all 3 venues to carry out inspections.

Ireland hosted rounds of the WRC in 2007 and 2009, but the action didn't come to the Munster region on either occasion.

The announcement will be made at 11 in Dublin.

Ireland hosting a round of the World Rally Championship would be subject to government funding.