Advertisement
Sport

Announcement today on whether Kerry has won WRC bid

Jan 9, 2024 07:53 By radiokerrysport
Announcement today on whether Kerry has won WRC bid
Share this article

Motorsport Ireland will today reveal whether Kerry has won the bid to potentially host a round of the World Rally Championship, from 2025.

MTU Tralee is one of three locations being considered, along with Limerick and Waterford.

Last week a judging panel traveled to all 3 venues to carry out inspections.

Advertisement

Ireland hosted rounds of the WRC in 2007 and 2009, but the action didn't come to the Munster region on either occasion.

The announcement will be made at 11 in Dublin.

Ireland hosting a round of the World Rally Championship would be subject to government funding.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Division 3 and 4 champions crowned
Advertisement
Tuesday local basketball fixtures & results
United progress in FA Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Snow reported in parts of Kerry this morning
Man due in court following seizure of guns, cocaine and cash in Castleisland
Funeral this morning for woman who died in Killarney crash
Division 3 and 4 champions crowned
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus