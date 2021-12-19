Advertisement
Ange Postecoglou has won his first trophy as Celtic manager

Dec 19, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Ange Postecoglou has won his first trophy as Celtic manager today.

His side took on Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park.

They came behind to beat Hibernian 2-1.

Robert McElroy reports:

