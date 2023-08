Andy Farrell has given a stern criticism of some of the discussion around his son Owen.

World Rugby today lodged an appeal after the England captain had a red card shown to him against Wales downgraded to a yellow.

Owen Farrell had been punished for a high challenge on Wales’ Taine Basham

Advertisement

An independent appeal committee will be established to review the matter.

But Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has hit out some of the commentary around the incident.