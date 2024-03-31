Advertisement
Sport

Allianz League finals down for decision today

Mar 31, 2024
Allianz League finals down for decision today
It's a repeat of last year's Division 2 final in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 decider today.

Dublin were successful on that occasion but Derry have a chance to get revenge at Croke Park.

That's a 4pm throw in at HQ and is preceded by this year's Division 2 final between Donegal and Armagh.

Throw in for that one is at 1:45pm.

There are also league finals for Divisions 2A, 3A and 3B in hurling this afternoon.

Carlow and Laois face off in the 2A final while the 3A final between Mayo and Sligo and the 3B final between Fermanagh and Warwickshire throw in at 2pm.

Jonathan Lynam scored 2 goals as Westmeath won the Allianz National Football League Division 3 crown.

They outlasted Down to take the final by 2-10 to 13 points.

Elsewhere, Laois are the Division 4 champions after strolling to a 3-14 to 9 point win over Leitrim.

