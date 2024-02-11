Advertisement
Allianz Hurling League review

Feb 11, 2024
Allianz Hurling League review
Clare made it 2 wins out of 2 in the Allianz National Hurling league this afternoon.

They survived a late fightback to get the better of Waterford by 20 points to 1-16.

Elsewhere Dublin just squeezed past Antrim by 1-20 to 1-19 while Limerick needed a strong second half to get past Westmeath 1-20 to 17 points..

Dublin GAA have paid tribute to their selector Shane O'Hanlon who has died.

The St Vincent's clubman has worked with the senior football side since 2013 and played a key role under the management of the Jim Gavin and Dessie Farrell.

He was also part of the Vincent's management team when they won the All Ireland Club Football title in 2008.

In a statement this afternoon, the association said Shane was a "gentleman and true friend to all".

