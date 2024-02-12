Advertisement
Sport

Allen survives huge scare

Feb 12, 2024 17:57 By radiokerrysport
Allen survives huge scare
Mark Allen has survived a huge scare to reach the first round proper at the Welsh Open.

The Antrim native came from 3-1 down to beat China's Cao Yupeng by 4-frames to 3 in Llandudno.

