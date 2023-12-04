Advertisement
Sport

Allardyce declares interest in becoming Republic of Ireland manager

Dec 4, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Sam Allardyce has declared his interest in becoming the next Republic of Ireland manager.

The former England and Bolton boss has been out of work since a four-game spell with Leeds last season, which saw them relegated from the Premier League.

Allardyce says he'd like to speak to the FAI about potentially succeeding Stephen Kenny and that he would introduce a style of football to suit the players if appointed.

Drogheda United have signed former Ireland underage international defender Jack Keaney.

The 24-year-old had been UCD's captain for the last four seasons and becomes Drogs' first signing ahead of next season.

