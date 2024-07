Shamrock Rovers’ Champions League fate is still in their own hands after last night’s first leg of their first round qualifier.

Stephen Bradley’s side played out a scoreless draw away to Icelandic champions Vikingur (pr: Vee-kingur).

Rovers’ Darragh Nugent collected two yellow cards, and was dismissed nine-minutes from time in Reykjavik.

Advertisement

The second leg is at Tallaght Stadium next Tuesday.

Bradley is pleased with his side's performance.