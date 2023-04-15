Airtricity League review; Full round of fixtures in Women's Premier today

St Patrick's Athletic came from behind to secure a 3-2 win over leaders Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division last night.

Elsewhere, Shamrock Rovers came from 2-nil down to secure a 2-all draw with Shelbourne in Tallaght.

Bottom side UCD picked up their first win with a 1-nil defeat of Cork City, with Ciaran Behan's effort the difference between the sides.

Tonight, Sligo Rovers host Drogheda United from 7.45pm.

Galway United's remarkable start to the First Division season continues.

John Caulfield's side were 6-nil winners at home to Bray to extend their winning run to nine matches.

Finn Harps beat Treaty United 2-nil, while Athlone Town were 2-nil winners over Cobh Ramblers.

Waterford edged out Kerry by a goal to nil at the RSC.

Tonight, Longford Town play Wexford from half seven at Bishopsgate.

There's a full round of fixtures in the Women's Premier Division today.

At 2pm, holders Shelbourne host Treaty United, while DLR Waves play Sligo Rovers from 4pm.

At 5, Galway United take on Shamrock Rovers and Cork City meet leaders Peamount.

There's a 7.35 start for Wexford Youths meeting with Athlone Town.