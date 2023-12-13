Advertisement
Sport

Aidan O'Mahony Takes Charge Of Macroom

Dec 13, 2023 17:54 By brendan
Aidan O’Mahony has taken up a new management role in Cork.

 

The 2-time All-Star defender leaves his role as Crokes Senior hurling manager to take charge of the Macroom premier intermediate football team.

From Rathmore, O’Mahony has previous experience in Cork as he managed Millstreet in 2017 and 2018 when they were in the intermediate ranks. O’Mahony recently led MTU Kerry to the Sigerson semi-finals in 2022, in which they lost out to eventual champions NUI Galway.

 

Former Cork footballer Colman Corrigan is set to be part of the new management ticket as Macroom.

 

O’Mahony will discover Macroom’s championship group stage opponents for 2024 tomorrow night when the draws are made at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

