Adeleke Just Misses Out On Bronze

Rhasidat Adeleke says she has no complaints from her World Championship final appearance.

The Tallaght sprinter was fourth in the 400-metres final in Budapest, just over half-a-second away from bronze.

Elsewhere on the track, Sarah Lavin shaved three-hundredths of a second off Derval O'Rourke's Irish record in the 100-metre hurdles.

The Limerick sprinter was fifth in her semi-final.

Brendan Boyce is currently involved in the men's 35 kilometre walk on the streets of the Hungarian capital.

Mark English will know exactly what he has to do to reach the 800-metre final when he lines out for his semi final this evening.

He goes in the third of those semis, with the first two qualifying from each along with two fastest losers.