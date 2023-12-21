Aaron O'Sullivan Signs With Kerry FC For 2024

Aaron O’Sullivan has re-signed for Kerry FC ahead of 2024 campaign

Kerry Football Club can confirm that goalkeeper Aaron O’Sullivan has re-signed for the 2024 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division campaign.

O’Sullivan, who recently turned 20, was part of the 2023 set-up. He graduated from the Kerry FC Academy, where he played the previous 2 seasons in 2021 and 2022. Aaron originally played in goals for Killarney Athletic from a young age.

O’Sullivan went on to line out for Kerry on 6 occasions and was on the bench for 4 games during the season. Aaron had a debut to remember for his home club, as he was in between the sticks for the kingdom’s first-ever win in the League of Ireland. Aaron also kept one clean sheet in his 6 starts in goals for the league’s newcomers.

Speaking after re-signing for Kerry FC, O’Sullivan said “I’m delighted to re-sign with Kerry FC ahead of the new season. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family. I am buzzing to get back playing again in front of the amazing fans in Mounthawk Park and to have a great season. I’m very excited to get back working with the management team, Del and Chris, the goalkeeper coaches.”

First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said “We're delighted to have Aaron re-signed for 2024. Aaron played a key role in several games where we picked up points last season. He was very unlucky to pick up an injury towards the end of the season but hopefully this season he can stay injury-free and have a big impact on the group.”