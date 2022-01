Kerryman Diarmuid O'Carroll was incharge of Morecambe FC today in their match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Diarmuid who is Morecambe's Assistant Manager had to step up and take charge as the Morecambe boss was self isolating due to Covid-19.

It was looking bright for Morecambe as the took the lead through fellow Irishman Anthony O'Connor but Spurs who had a very strong squad came from behind to win the game 3-1.

Diarmuid said he was still delighted with the display from the team.