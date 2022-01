It’s been a day of late goals and 1-nil victories so far at the Africa Cup of Nations.

An injury-time penalty from Sadio Mane handed Senegal a 1-nil win over Zimbabwe in Group B.

Elsewhere in that group, Guinea beat Malawi by a single score.

While Soufiane Boufal struck seven-minutes from time to give Morocco a 1-nil win over Ghana in Group C.

Gabon begin their campaign in an hour’s time against Comoros.