Rory Gaffney's 95th minute winner gave Shamrock Rovers a priceless three points in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division last night.

The Hoops were 3-2 winners over Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium.

Shane Farrell twice gave Shels the lead, while Dan Cleary netted two of Shamrock Rovers' three goals.

The result means Stephen Bradley's side are now five points clear at the top of the table.