9 Kerry nominees & Clifford up for Player of Year

Kerry have 9 players shortlisted for football All-Stars, including Footballer of the Year nominee David Clifford.

The other Kingdom players up for All Stars are:

Goalkeeper Shane Ryan

Defenders Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Tom O’Sullivan and Gavin White

Midfielder Diarmuid O’Connor

Forwards Paudie Clifford and Seán O’Shea.

PwC Football All-Star Nominations

Goalkeepers (3)

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Defenders (18)

Jason Foley (Kerry)

Tadhg Morley (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Gavin White (Kerry)

Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Brian Howard (Dublin)

Gareth McKinless (Derry)

Conor McCluskey (Derry)

Eoin McEvoy (Derry)

Conor McCarthy (Monaghan)

Karl O’Connell (Monaghan)

Seán Kelly (Galway)

Aidan Forker (Armagh)

Brian Stack (Roscommon)

Padraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

Rory Maguire (Cork)

Brendan McCole (Donegal)

Midfielders (6)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Conor Glass (Derry)

Brendan Rogers (Derry)

Diarmuid O’Connor (Kerry)

Diarmuid O’Connor (Mayo)

Forwards (18)

Colm Basquel (Dublin)

Cormac Costello (Dublin)

Paul Mannion (Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Seán O’Shea (Kerry)

Paul Cassidy (Derry)

Shane McGuigan (Derry)

Oisín Gallen (Donegal)

Conor McManus (Monaghan)

Enda Smith (Roscommon)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

Rónán O’Toole (Westmeath)

Andrew Murnin (Armagh)

Jordan Flynn ((Mayo)

Ben McCormack (Kildare)

Damien Comer (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Nominees

David Clifford (Kerry), Brian Fenton (Dublin), Brendan Rogers (Derry)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

Ethan Doherty (Derry), Eoin McEvoy (Derry), Conor Carroll (Roscommon)

The very first year of the GAA All-Stars in 1971 saw 115 players from across 24 counties nominated in football for an award. Over time the selection process has been refined to the current format of 45 names shortlisted. In this era, the 2023 total of 13 counties being represented stands as a high mark, and not seen since 12 counties were represented on the 2012 list of nominations. The last time there were this many counties included was in 2008 when there were also 13.

More history will be made if brothers David and Paudie Clifford continue their All-Star streak, while Tyrone’s Darragh Canavan is nominated like his father Peter before him, who was a six-time All-Star between 1994 and 2005. Westmeath star forward Rónán O’Toole is nominated and was honoured last year on the inaugural Tailteann Cup Team of the Year.

First held in 1971, the PwC All-Stars represents the highest individual accolade in Gaelic Games. The nominations and the final 15 teams are chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games Correspondents from across, print, radio, tv and digital media, in a meeting chaired by Uachtarán CLG. The PwC All-Star teams will be presented with their awards at a gala black-tie event which will be staged in Dublin’s RDS and shown live on RTÉ tv on Friday, November 17. The football winners and the overall Players of the Year will be announced live on the night.