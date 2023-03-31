5 changes for Euro tie

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s Champions Cup round of 16 clash against Sharks at King’s Park (12.30pm Irish time/1.30pm local, live on BT Sport).

There are five changes to the side that were beaten by Glasgow Warriors last weekend and two positional switches.

RG Snyman makes his first start for Munster since his debut in August 2020 after featuring off the bench twice since returning from a long-term injury.

The game will be Snyman’s Champions Cup debut with Antoine Frisch, Craig Casey, Niall Scannell and captain Peter O’Mahony also coming into the side.

Full-back Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly start in an unchanged back three.

Malakai Fekitoa moves to inside centre with Frisch in at 13 after missing out last week due to injury.

Casey and Jack Crowley start together in the half-backs as Crowley moves from inside centre to out-half.

Dave Kilcoyne, Scannell and Roman Salanoa pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Snyman in the engine room.

O’Mahony starts on his return from international duty with John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes completing the starting XV.

Conor Murray also makes his return from international duty and is included among the replacements.

On the injury front, Paddy Patterson sustained a knee injury at training and was unavailable for selection.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Alex Kendellen.

Meanwhile, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says he has no qualms about throwing his Grand Slam-winners back in at the deep end.

Fourteen internationals return to his matchday 23 for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup last-16 clash with Ulster.

James Lowe, Robbie Henshaw, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong and captain James Ryan all start.

Ulster welcome back a front row of Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole.

Bundee Aki will make his first European start of the season for Connacht in tomorrow’s Challenge Cup tie away to Benetton.

Mack Hansen also returns, as do Dave Heffernan, Leva Fifita, Paul Boyle and Tiernan O’Halloran.