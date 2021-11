4 games are to be played this coming weekend in the 2020 East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup, jointly sponsored by The Aquila Club & Dr. O' Donoghue Family

First named will be at home and all matches must produce a winner on the day.

First Round

Saturday-Rathmore v Gneevguilla @ 7

Sunday-Listry v Kenmare @ noon

Quarter Final

Saturday-Kilcummin v Glenflesk @ 3

Sunday-Spa v Fossa @ 2