Sport

Kerry FC Look To Continue Winning

Apr 11, 2024 18:34 By brendan
Kerry FC will look to make it 2 wins on the bounce as they travel to Limerick on Friday night.

 

Treaty FC have had a mixed run of form, after starting the season with 3 straight wins they have since suffered 3 defeats in a row, leaving them 4th overall and just 3 points ahead of Kerry in the table.

Kerry earned their first ever home league victory last Friday with a 3-nil victory over Longford fc.

 

Kerry manager Conor McCarthy believes it was the best attacking performance in the clubs history so far…

