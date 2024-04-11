Kerry FC Look To Continue Winning

Kerry FC will look to make it 2 wins on the bounce as they travel to Limerick on Friday night.

Treaty FC have had a mixed run of form, after starting the season with 3 straight wins they have since suffered 3 defeats in a row, leaving them 4th overall and just 3 points ahead of Kerry in the table.

Kerry earned their first ever home league victory last Friday with a 3-nil victory over Longford fc.

Kerry manager Conor McCarthy believes it was the best attacking performance in the clubs history so far…