Irish Striker Grabs His 1st 2 Goals

Adam Idah scored two penalties for Celtic as they edged Hibernian 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership.
They were the Corkman's first goals for the Glasgow club since his loan move from Norwich.
He is delighted.
Advertisement
Adam Idah scored two penalties for Celtic as they edged Hibernian 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership.
They were the Corkman's first goals for the Glasgow club since his loan move from Norwich.
He is delighted.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus