Irish Striker Grabs His 1st 2 Goals

Feb 8, 2024 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Irish Striker Grabs His 1st 2 Goals
Adam Idah scored two penalties for Celtic as they edged Hibernian 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership.

They were the Corkman's first goals for the Glasgow club since his loan move from Norwich.

He is delighted.

