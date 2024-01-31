Crowley Named As Outhalf For Six Nations Opener

The Ireland team has been announced for Fridays Six Nations opener.

Andy Farrell has named Jack Crowley as the first out-half to start a 6 Nations match since Johnny Sextons retirement.

The Munster man was the replacement outhalf for Sexton at the World Cup and has continued to impress with his province in the first half of this season.

Leinsters Ciarán Frawley has been selected on the bench as a reserve 10 while Harry Byrne has been left out of the matchday team.

Ireland and Munster legend Ronan O’Gara was asked what advice he would give to whoever will be selected as the next Ireland number 10…

Munsters Calvin Nash will earn his second Irish cap as he starts in place of the injured Mack Hansen.

The team in full from 1 to 15,

