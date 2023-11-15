Advertisement
Sport

Just 1 Rovers Player In Team Of The Year

Nov 15, 2023 13:29 By brendan
Just 1 Rovers Player In Team Of The Year
Share this article

Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers have just one player on this year's PFAI Team of the Year.

Derry City, Shelbourne, St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians each have two players in the side. Roberto Lopes is the sole Shamrock Rovers man in the side which is voted by the players within the league,

Roberto Lopes is the only Hoops man in the side which is voted by the players within the top flight.

Advertisement

Derry City are represented by Ben Doherty and Will Patching along with Conor Kearns and Jack Moylan from Shelbourne.

St Patrick’s Athletic duo Sam Curtis and Chris Forrester make the cut as well as James Clarke and Jonathan Afolabi of Bohemians.

Dundalk’s Archie Davies and Cork City’s Ruairi Keating make up the eleven.
+++
Meanwhile - Forrester, Afolabi and Keating are vying for the Premier Division player of the year.

Advertisement

While Curtis, Clarke and Moylan are nominated for Young Player of the Year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Dublin Announce New Primary Sponsor
Advertisement
Latest Basketball Results and Fixtures
Ireland Preparing Ahead Of Netherlands Clash
Advertisement

Recommended

Spa National School applies for planning for new extension
Listowel mast development refused planning permission
Dublin Announce New Primary Sponsor
Kerry Group price to milk suppliers remains unchanged
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus