33rd AGM of the Kerry GAA supporters Club held last night

Mar 21, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
33rd AGM of the Kerry GAA supporters Club held last night
The 33rd AGM of the Kerry GAAA supporters club was held last night in the Ballygarry House Hotel.

The following officers were elected;

President;
Pat King.

Vice presidents;

Michael Allen, Noel Brosnan, Kevin Lynch, Carmel Mansfield, Tom Rohan, Jim Wrenn, Mark Doran, Tim Leahy, Dan Dwyer, John Mangan, Fr Danny Broderick.

Chairman;
Dónal ó Leary.

Vice Chairman;
Joe Sughrue.

Secretary;
John King.

Treasurers;
Martin Leane and Leane Ryan.

Registar;
John ó Connell.

PRO;
Martin Leane.

Committe;

Jimmy Shanahan, Bridie Howard, Dan Dwyer, Bernard Lynch, Brendan McCarthy, Kit Ryan, Triona Brassil, Elaine ó Connor, Tommy Dowling, Mike Morairty, Mary McCarthy, Kieran Sears.

