Three League of Ireland clubs are in European action tonight.

Derry City are in Finland to face KuPS in the second qualifying round of the Conference League - Derry have a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Kick off is 5.

Dundalk will have to overturn a 3-1 deficit at home to K-A from Iceland - there's a 7.45 kick-off at Oriel Park.

Shamrock Rovers trail Ferencvaros of Hungary 4-0 going into the second leg at Tallaght Stadium, where kick off is 8