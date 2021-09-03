2 thousand people permitted to attend each day of Listowel Harvest Festival

2 thousand people will be permitted to attend each day of Listowel’s Harvest Festival.

Horse Racing Ireland has confirmed that from Monday September 6, Irish racecourses will be permitted to admit up to 50% of outdoor capacity for upcoming meetings.

Racecourses can also use 60% of their indoor capacity for hospitality purposes should attendees consuming food and beverages indoors provide evidence of their Digital Covid Vaccine Cert (DCC).

Advertisement

Both figures will rise to 100% if, as planned, all restrictions are lifted on October 22.

Listowel will be an outdoor-only event from Sunday September 19th to Saturday September 25th.

Pat Healy, Chairperson of the Listowel Racecourse Committee, said: “After the disappointment of 2020 and the empty racecourse enclosures, we are really looking forward to welcoming our friends back to Listowel for the Harvest Festival in just over two weeks’ time. It’s a graduated return but it’s a step closer to normality and it’s really important to all involved in Listowel racecourse that everybody who comes enjoys their race day experience. A big thanks to our loyal patrons and sponsors for their continued support.”