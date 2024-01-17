Advertisement
Sport

2 Matches Called Off In Corn Uí Mhuirí Quarter Finals

Jan 17, 2024 11:48 By brendan
2 Matches Called Off In Corn Uí Mhuirí Quarter Finals
Share this article

The cold weather has caused disruption for the Corn Ui Mhuiri Qtr finals.

Mercy Mounthawk play St. Francis College Rochestown in Mallow

St. Brendan's Killarney and Colaiste na Sceilge have both had their Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter finals called off due to weather.

Advertisement

 

Mercy Mounthawk and Tralee CBS have had the venue moved to an all weather pitch in order to go ahead.

Mercy Mounthawk v St Francis College now in PUC 4G at 1:30pm

Advertisement

Tralee CBS v Abbey CBS now in UL 4G at 1:45pm

 

 

Advertisement

TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Fixture updates

OFF - St Brendan's Killarney v Clonakilty CC

OFF - Colaiste na Sceilge v Patrician Academy Mallow

Advertisement

Mercy Mounthawk v St Francis College now in PUC 4G at 1:30pm

Tralee CBS v Abbey CBS now in UL 4G at 1:45pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Local Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Irish Team Just One Win Away From Paris
Irish Squad and Captain Set To Be Announced Today
Advertisement

Recommended

BP appoints new CEO as replacement for Kenmare-man Bernard Looney
Kerry Agri drivers to continue strike action until compulsory redundancy reversed
Hare poaching report received by Kerry gardaí
Proposal to pay MTU staff less than colleagues in Dublin branded unfair
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus