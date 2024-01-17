2 Matches Called Off In Corn Uí Mhuirí Quarter Finals

The cold weather has caused disruption for the Corn Ui Mhuiri Qtr finals.
Mercy Mounthawk play St. Francis College Rochestown in Mallow
St. Brendan's Killarney and Colaiste na Sceilge have both had their Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter finals called off due to weather.
Mercy Mounthawk and Tralee CBS have had the venue moved to an all weather pitch in order to go ahead.
Mercy Mounthawk v St Francis College now in PUC 4G at 1:30pm
Tralee CBS v Abbey CBS now in UL 4G at 1:45pm
TUS Corn Ui Mhuiri Fixture updates
OFF - St Brendan's Killarney v Clonakilty CC
OFF - Colaiste na Sceilge v Patrician Academy Mallow
Mercy Mounthawk v St Francis College now in PUC 4G at 1:30pm
Tralee CBS v Abbey CBS now in UL 4G at 1:45pm