2 Kerry players have been named in the Ireland U16s Basketball Team for the Four Nations tournament.

Muireann Teahan of Caherciveen Basketball club and Priya O’Donovan of Tralee Magic both made the final cut to be included in the squad of 15 which represent Ireland at the end of March.

Tralee Magic Coach, Tomás O’Hanlon says it’s a big moment for the club…