The last four line-up will be completed today for the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

The remaining ¼ Finals go ahead at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

There’s a 12.45 throw-in for the clash between Templenoe and Dr. Crokes.

Austin Stacks and South Kerry face off from 2.45.

St Brendans and Kerins O’Rahillys have won through to the semi-finals.

Brendans beat Legion 1-17 to 1-9 while Rahillys defeated Dingle 2-16 to 0-13.