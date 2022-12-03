1st away win of season for Munster

Munster won away from home for the first time this season in the United Rugby Championship last night.
They secured a 38-points to 17 bonus point win at Edinburgh.
Joey Carbery scored Munster’s fifth try, while also maintaining a 100 per cent record with his boot.
====
A host of internationals return to provincial action at the RDS tonight.
Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, and Jamison Gibson-Park all make their first starts of the season for Leinster.
Ulster are the visitors to the RDS, and they welcome back captain Iain Henderson and centre Stuart McCloskey.
Kick-off in Ballsbridge is at 7.35.
Prior to that, Mack Hansen is back on the Connacht wing for their game with Benetton.
There’s a 3.15 start at the Sportsground.