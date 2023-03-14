13 finals to take place this weekend

As a mark of respect to the late Pádraig Harnett, and in union with the Harnett Family, KABB are renaming the U16 Boys Div 1 Cup to the “Padraig Harnett Memorial Cup”.

That final will take place on Saturday, at 7.30 between St Marys and Rathmore.

It's one of 13 finals at Tralee Sports Centre this coming weekend, taking place as follows:

Juv Plates 2022/23 18th March Tralee Sports Complex

Time Competition TeamA TeamB

09:30 U 18 Boys Div 2 Plate St Annes Vs Rathmore

10:45 U 18 Girls Div 3 Plate St Annes Vs TK Vixens

12:15 U 18 Girls Div 2 Plate Ballybunion Vs Cahersiveen

13:45 U 18 Boys Div 3 Plate TK Cougars Vs St Bridgets

15:15 U 14 Boys Div 1 Cup St Marys Vs St Annes

16:45 U18 Girls Div 1 Cup St Marys/Magic Vs TK Bobcats

18:00 U 18 Boys Div 1 Cup St Pauls Vs Magic

19:30 U16 Boys Padraig Hartnett Div 1 Cup St Marys VS Rathmore

Juv Plates 2022/23 19th March Tralee Sports Complex

Time Competition TeamA TeamB

09:30 U 12 Boys Div 3 Plate TK Cougars Vs St Pauls C

10:30 U 12 Boys Div 2 Plate Kenmare Vs St Brendans

11:45 U 14 Boys Div 3 Plate Gneeveguilla Vs Ballybunion

13:00 U 14 Boys Div 2 Plate TK Bobcats Vs Tralee Magic

14:15 U 15 Boys Cup Gneeveguilla Vs St Brendans