Sport

1 Irish boxer in action today at European Championships

Apr 19, 2024 08:00 By radiokerrysport
Flyweight Ricky Nesbitt is the only Irish boxer in action today at the European Championships in Belgrade.

The County Louth boxer faces Samet Gumus of Turkey in the preliminary round.

