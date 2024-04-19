1 Irish boxer in action today at European Championships

Flyweight Ricky Nesbitt is the only Irish boxer in action today at the European Championships in Belgrade.
The County Louth boxer faces Samet Gumus of Turkey in the preliminary round.
