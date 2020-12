A group in South Kerry is planning to resettle refugee families in the area.

The Fáilte Cahersiveen Refugee Resettlement Group aims to welcome ten families over the next five years to the town.

The group, which has joined the Community Sponsorship Ireland Programme to resettle refugee families, says it hopes that families seeking safety can grow and prosper in South Kerry.

Fáilte Cahersiveen has set up an online fundraiser to enable the first family to resettle in South Kerry next year.