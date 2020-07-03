Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle launches Finish Line Fantasy Challenge

The organisers of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle have launched a #FinishLineFantasy challenge.

It’s in an effort to encourage people to cycle, and for participants to recreate their own finish on Saturday, marking the original date of the 2020 cycle which had to be cancelled.

The organisers have prizes for the winners, and to enter, participants need to take a photo of their recreated finish line, share it on social media on Saturday, and tag the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle with the hashtag #FinishLineFantasy.

The charity cycle has raised over €17 million for more than 160 charities since it began 37 years ago.

Each year, the committee selects a number of charities, and the 2020 nominated ones will now be the beneficiaries for 2021.

For more information on the 'Finish Line Fantasy' challenge or to follow updates on the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

If anyone wishes to make make a donation and support the charities can do so on gofundme.com.