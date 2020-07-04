Revised Format For North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

The North Kerry Hurling Board has put in place a revised format for the 2020 Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship – the John Joe O’Sullivan Cup competition.
There will be a change from previous years, moving from a knockout to a league style competition.
This is in order to provide competitive games for hurling clubs in advance of the Co. Senior Championship.
With 2 groups of 4 teams, each team will get 3 games with the top team in each group qualifying for the Final.
The Groups are as follows:
Group 1: Lixnaw, Ballyduff, St. Brendan’s, Causeway
Group 2: Abbeydorney, Ballyheigue, Kilmoyley, Crotta O’Neill’s
The competition will commence on Monday, 20th July with further rounds on Mondays 3rd & 24th August.
Fixtures:
Monday, 20 July
Group 1 Round 1
Causeway v Lixnaw
Ballyduff v St. Brendan’s
Group 2 Round 1
Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue
Crotta v Abbeydorney
Monday, 3 August
Group 1 Round 2
Lixnaw v Ballyduff
St. Brendan’s v Causeway
Group 2 Round 2
Ballyheigue v Crotta
Abbeydorney v Kilmoyley
Monday, 24 August
Group 1 Round 3
Ballyduff v Causeway
Lixnaw v St. Brendan’s
Group 2 Round 3
Kilmoyley v Crotta
Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney