Revised Format For North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

The North Kerry Hurling Board has put in place a revised format for the 2020 Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship – the John Joe O’Sullivan Cup competition.

There will be a change from previous years, moving from a knockout to a league style competition.

This is in order to provide competitive games for hurling clubs in advance of the Co. Senior Championship.

With 2 groups of 4 teams, each team will get 3 games with the top team in each group qualifying for the Final.

The Groups are as follows:

Group 1: Lixnaw, Ballyduff, St. Brendan’s, Causeway

Group 2: Abbeydorney, Ballyheigue, Kilmoyley, Crotta O’Neill’s

The competition will commence on Monday, 20th July with further rounds on Mondays 3rd & 24th August.

Fixtures:

Monday, 20 July

Group 1 Round 1

Causeway v Lixnaw

Ballyduff v St. Brendan’s

Group 2 Round 1

Kilmoyley v Ballyheigue

Crotta v Abbeydorney

Monday, 3 August

Group 1 Round 2

Lixnaw v Ballyduff

St. Brendan’s v Causeway

Group 2 Round 2

Ballyheigue v Crotta

Abbeydorney v Kilmoyley

Monday, 24 August

Group 1 Round 3

Ballyduff v Causeway

Lixnaw v St. Brendan’s

Group 2 Round 3

Kilmoyley v Crotta

Ballyheigue v Abbeydorney