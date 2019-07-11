The CEO of the Gleneagle Group, Patrick O’Donoghue, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae and singer/songwriter Francie Conway pay tribute to a man whom they all knew well, one of the country’s greatest comedians, Brendan Grace, who’s died at the age of 68.
Almost half of Listowel MD social housing applicants want one-bed accommodation
Almost half of the approved applicants on the social housing waiting list in the Listowel Municipal District are seeking a one-bed property. 753 people are...
Kerry County Council to open Book of Condolences for late Brendan Grace in Killarney
Kerry County Council will open a Book of Condolences for the late Brendan Grace in Killarney tomorrow. It'll be based at Killarney Municipal District Office...
Traveller group says Killarney feud should have been taken more seriously
A group representing the Traveller Community in Kerry says a feud involving families in Killarney should have been taken more seriously a year ago. The...
Pa & Timmy MacGillycuddy – July 10th, 2019
On In Conversation with Joe McGill this; Pa MacGillycuddy, with his Son Timmy, carrying on the art of farriery, now in its third generation...
Beef Plan Farmers Protest Against Mercosur Deal – July 10th, 2019
Dermot O’Brien, chair of the Kerry Beef Plan Movement and also chair for the south-west region, spoke ahead of his group’s protest outside Leinster...
Kevin Barry on Celebrating the Wildness of our West – July 11th, 2019
One of Ireland’s most gifted novelists talks about his love of the west of Ireland, his new novel and the magic of the Dingle...