Refusal of apartments in Tralee appealed

A decision by Kerry County Council to refuse permission for eight apartments in Tralee has been appealed.

The proposed development would be located at Ballyvelly, Tralee.

Eileen Mary Griffin had applied to Kerry County Council to build two apartment blocks containing four apartments each, onsite parking and associated site works at Ballyvelly, Tralee.

Six submissions were made to the council including from Caheranne Village Residents’ Association.

Among the issues raised were over-development of the site, impact on residential amenities and traffic concerns.

Council planners refused permission saying the proposal would constitute over-development of the confined site, which is located at the end of a residential cul-de-sac.

It added the design and layout would impact on the amenities of adjoining residential development and Tralee Municipal District Office had identified traffic safety issues in relation to footpaths.

This has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála with the developer strongly disagreeing that the proposal would endanger public safety by reason of a traffic hazard.

The developer says the scheme is of an exceptionally high standard and great care has been taken to ensure the apartment blocks would not be unduly obtrusive or have an adverse impact on the general residential amenities of the area.

The apartments would be targeted at elderly people and young couples.

A decision is due by July 13th.