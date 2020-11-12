Broad welcome for greenway decision

Kerry public representatives and the local authority have responded to the granting of planning permission.

They are highlighting the social and economic effects the greenway will have in communities on the Iveragh Peninsula.

Minister for Education Kerry Norma Foley welcomed the news, saying the planning for this project started in 2011, spearheaded by Kerry County Council.

She’s hopeful this will boost the local economy, through enhanced trade and employment prospects, whilst attracting more tourists, cyclists and hikers to the area.

Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin says this is fantastic news for Kerry.

The Fine Gael TD says he’ll continue to work to make this project a reality, building on the progress on Kerry greenways in recent years.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty acknowledges the delay in An Bord Pleanála coming to a decision, however, she says the planning authority had a huge amount of material to digest.

She believes everyone – both those for and against the project – will benefit in the long run.

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen, says the decision to approve the project is an enormous boost for the county.

He says the greenway will bring huge tourism, social and economic benefits to the Iveragh peninsula.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill says it is great news for Caherciveen, Iveragh, mid Kerry and Kerry as a whole that the South Kerry Greenway has been given the green light.

He hopes that landowners will be adequately compensated and an annual maintenance grant will be paid to them.

The Green Party in Kerry says this summer has proven there is a huge demand for open-air recreation among Irish tourists and now, as a result of the greenway, Cahersiveen, in particular, will reap the benefits of this development.

Kerry County Council is currently considering the details contained in the An Bord Pleanála decision and will comment further in due course.