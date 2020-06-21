Prosper Kerry to host online event

A series of events aimed at developing support among Kerry’s business diaspora is to go online.

Prosper Kerry events are usually held in Dublin, but a one hour online event will take place this Thursday (25th June) at 4.30pm.

The series concept was developed by the Guinness Enterprise Centre along with support from several organisations including Kerry County Council, KerrySciTech, and IT Tralee.

The three speakers are Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell; Research and Engagement Project Lead for the Munster Technological University, Breda O’Dwyer; and Chairman of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Pat O’Leary.

The link for registering for the Prosper Kerry event is available here.