Planning granted for Tralee waste facility

Planning permission has been granted for a waste recycling facility in Tralee.

The facility will be based in the Monavalley Industrial Estate at the site of the former Tralee Beef and Lamb factory adjacent to the Bracker O’Regan road.

In June, Kerry County Council granted planning permission, subject to conditions, to Dillion Waste to build a waste recycling facility at Buntalloon.

This development will include skip and glass waste and a civic amenity facility with a building of over 2,600 square metres, which will accept almost 25,000 tonnes of waste and recyclable materials annually.

A ten-year permission was sought and a Natura Impact Statement was submitted with the application.

This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by the Lynch Family Partnership, who are developing a housing scheme on the opposite side of the Bracker O’Regan road, and Darren and Laura Donohue.

Along with the potential impact on the housing development and the proposal being out of character for the area, concerns were raised about noise, odour, traffic and the impact on visual amenity.

An Bord Pleanála granted permission subject to 14 conditions including that the permission is granted for a period of five years and that no mixed black bag waste shall be accepted at the site.

The board said the site shall not be open to Heavy Goods Vehicles before 6am and not at all on Sundays or Bank Holidays; the site can operate from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday and from 7am to 2pm on Saturday.

It said subject to compliance with the conditions, the development would not seriously injure the amenities or property in the area, would be acceptable in terms of traffic and wouldn’t be prejudicial to public health.