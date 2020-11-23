Philomena Vaughan (nee Goulding)

Lahinch, Co. Clare and Knockanure, Co Kerry

A private Requiem Mass for Philomena will take place tomorrow Tuesday in Lahinch Church at 12.30, followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Ennistymon.

Family Information:- Formerly of the Aberdeen Arms Hotel and Vaughan’s Hotel. Deeply regretted by her loving family Pre deceased by her brothers John ( Jackie ) and Donal. Mother to Brid, Maree, Aileen (O’Sullivan) and twins John and Michael. Sadly missed by her son in law, daughter in law , grand children, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

