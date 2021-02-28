Peg McEnery nee Collins of Knockaneroe, Knocknagoshel

A private family funeral for Peg McEnery nee Collins will take place for immediate family.

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart Peg’s residence on Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. and travel via Shanbally on route to St. Brigid’s Church Duagh to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be live-streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/ (Duagh page).

Private cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to I.C.U., University Hospital Kerry.

Peg is very sadly missed by her loving husband Denis, son Micheál, daughters Maura, Eilish, and Mairéad, their partners Maurice and Billy, grandchildren Órlaith, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Muireann and Darragh, brothers Tosco and Donal, (Peg is predeceased by her brother Seáno),sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

