Patrick (Paddy) Scanlon of Ballyroe, Tralee. A private family funeral will take place for Paddy with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30am on Tuesday in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ), followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information:- Beloved son of the late John & Elizabeth and dearest brother of Mary & Rita (Margaret) . Sadly missed by his loving family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

