OPW has no plans to reopen Skellig Michael

The OPW currently has no plans to reopen Skellig Michael for the tourist season.

That announcement follows calls from Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae and Fianna Fáil Councillor Norma Moriarty on the office to re-examine their decision.

In a statement to Radio Kerry the Office of Public Works says they are not actively examining the reopening of Skellig Michael.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae had claimed the OPW were reviewing their decision.

The UNESCO World Heritage site has not reopened to visitors yet this year due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing.

Deputy Healy-Rae and Councillor Norma Moriarty have been vocal in calling for the reopening of the tourist attraction with the TD saying he will continue making representations in relation to the matter.

Councillor Moriarty says the licensed boats that bring visitors to the monastic site provide a huge boom for the local economy and all efforts must be made to rescue some portion of the 2020 season.

The OPW says they remain watchful of any change in approach from Government but say nothing has been indicated that would make them reconsider reopening the island.