Online event to showcase ideas aimed at improving life on the Dingle Peninsula

An event is being held online this Tuesday to showcase ideas proposed to improve life on the Dingle Peninsula.

It follows the Re-Imagine Dingle Peninsula Workshop which was held in June to shape new possibilities for the area.

People living on the peninsula are asked to take part in the online event this Tuesday from 7pm to hear the ideas and try to turn them into reality.





Registration is required and a link is available here

An overview of the workshop and the concepts that emerged can be found here