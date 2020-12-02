Nominations sought for Kerry Heroes 2020

Fexco and Radio Kerry have launched the search for the Kerry Heroes of 2020.

COVID – 19 has affected every aspect of our lives in 2020 but through it all many individuals and groups have shown outstanding community spirit, courage, vision and leadership.

They made us all proud to be from Kerry.

Fexco and Radio Kerry are asking listeners to nominate who they consider to be the Kerry Heroes of 2020.

Nominations of no more than 500 words can be emailed to [email protected] or posted to Kerry Heroes, Radio Kerry, Maine St, Tralee.

Please remember to give your contact details.

The closing date for submissions is midday on Wednesday 16th December.

The winners will be announced on Kerry Today on December 23rd and will receive a specially commissioned piece sponsored by Louis Mulcahy Pottery.