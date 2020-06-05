Noel (Neddy) Fitzgerald, Staigue, Castlecove

A private family funeral will take place. Funeral mass for Noel (Neddy) Fitzgerald will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Castlecove. Burial afterwards in Code Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

